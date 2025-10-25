Story time: The day I faced my fear

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

I’ve always been an introvert and struggled with social anxiety, often feeling overwhelmed in crowded places or when interacting with large groups of people. I would usually avoid such situations or sit on the sidelines when I did attend. However, I’m fortunate to have friends who are supportive and understanding, encouraging me to overcome my anxiety.

After months of their support, they made me promise that once our mid-terms were over, I’d visit Adventure Land, an amusement park, with them. I agreed, and that trip turned out to be a significant step in facing my fears.

As soon as exams ended, we all felt relieved and excited. My friends planned the trip right away, determined to make it both a fun outing and a chance for me to conquer my anxiety.

On the very next Sunday, we set out for Adventure Land. Everyone was buzzing with excitement, while I had mixed feelings — nervous, yet determined to make the most of it. As we entered the park, I felt a rush of excitement mixed with fear at the sight of the crowd and the huge roller coaster with people screaming on it. Still, everything looked so lively and full of fun that I couldn’t help smiling.

There were plenty of activities — bumper cars, trampolines, an XD ride, a haunted house, a smash room, karaoke and much more. After getting our wristbands, we went straight to the haunted house. Inside, it was pitch dark except for flashing red lights. The maze was full of jump scares, with people popping out and making terrifying noises. We screamed and laughed the whole way through — it was scary, but thrilling!

Next, we went to the bumper cars. As soon as the ride started, all the cars moved except mine. I tried everything, but it wouldn’t budge. I was hesitant to ask the attendant for help, but my friends signalled to me to do so since they were joyously riding their cars and waiting for me to join.

Gathering some courage, I signalled to the attendant, and he quickly came over. I explained the problem to him, and, to my surprise, it wasn’t as hard as I had imagined. He then kindly gave me another car to ride, and I was soon having a blast bumping into my friends and laughing non-stop.

After that, we went for the XD ride. With 3D glasses on, our seats moved along with the action on the screen, making it feel so realistic and exciting! Then came the smash room. We were handed hammers and told to smash drums and boxes to release our stress. It was fun, though not my favourite.

Finally, we headed to the karaoke room. At first, I was nervous and hesitant to sing, but soon we were all belting out our favourite songs together, laughing and enjoying every moment.

The most daunting part of the trip was the roller coaster. Although I was excited earlier, when it was time to get on, I got cold feet. My friends had to practically drag me to the ride. Once it started, I shut my eyes at first, but then I forced myself to open them and enjoy the ride. To my surprise, I ended up loving it!

After all the excitement, we were starving, so we headed to the food court and enjoyed a delicious meal. We went home tired but happy.

It was a wholesome day filled with fun, adventure and a bit of fear — all made possible because of my friends who encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone. I’m deeply grateful to them for their support. This experience taught me that with the right mindset and people around me, I can overcome any obstacle. Now, I’m more confident that I can enjoy life without letting fear hold me back — and I’ll cherish the memories of this day forever.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025