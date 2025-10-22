Pak-India rivalry hits the cage as Rizwan meets Rudra Pratap in Dubai

All eyes will be on undefeated Pakistani fighter Rizwan “The Haider” Ali on Thursday as he steps into the cage against India’s Rana Rudra Pratap Singh in a highly-charged lightweight bout on the preliminary card of the Russian-based Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) at Dubai’s Agenda Arena.

Rizwan, who boasts a perfect 10-0 record, looks to reassert his dominance following a tough battle in his previous outing against Egypt’s Adham Mohamed in August.

Rizwan had three knockout wins against Indian opponents last year alone and represents Pakistan’s brightest MMA prospect. Standing across from him will be 28-year-old Rudra Pratap (12-2) whose record was built predominantly at bantamweight, making this a high-risk, high-reward gambit for both men.

View this post on Instagram

According to a press release from the Pakistan MMA Federation, the event is expected to be scouted by UFC officials, a detail that aligns perfectly with Rizwan’s ultimate ambition.

“There is no Pakistani in the UFC,” Rizwan told Dawn earlier this year, “and I want to be the first.”

The high-stakes clash occurs as Pakistani MMA enjoys a powerful surge, with recent international victories from compatriots Shahab Ali, Abdul Manan and Ayyan Hussain in Georgia boosting the nation’s profile.

A victory for “The Haider” would not only protect his pristine record but could potentially kick open the door to the sport’s biggest stage, carving his name as a pioneer in Pakistani combat sports history.