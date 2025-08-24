Rizwan ‘The Haider’ eyes history, predicts knockout win in Lahore showdown

LAHORE: The confidence radiating from Rizwan Ali is palpable. As he prepares to move into the cage on Sunday at the Pakistan Open MMA Championship, the undefeated lightweight fighter isn’t just predicting a win; rather he is forecasting a swift and decisive conclusion to his bout against Egypt’s Adham “Warrior” Mohamed.

“It will, hopefully, be a knockout finish,” Rizwan told Dawn, a prediction backed by the momentum of two back-to-back knockout wins that have solidified his status as one of Pakistan’s top mixed martial artists.

Speaking on his upcoming clash, Rizwan framed it as a classic striker versus grappler match-up.

He acknowledged the contrasting styles each man brings to the cage. While Adham boasts a record of 11 wins and four losses and carries a reputation for his grappling strength, Rizwan believes his own striking prowess will be the difference-maker.

“We both have contrasting styles as my opponent struggles in striking while I lack a bit in my wrestling; so it will be a good fight,” he said, anticipating a compelling battle for the fans.

But for the 26-year-old phenom known as “The Haider,” this fight is more than just another notch on his perfect 9-0 record; it is another step towards a much bigger journey.

Hailing from the small city of Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi District, Rizwan’s ambition burns far brighter than mere local acclaim. He has set his sights on a goal no Pakistan fighter has ever achieved: to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“There is no Pakistani in the UFC, world’s most famous league, and I want to be the first and [I am] working for it as hard as I can,” Rizwan emphasised.

Yet, he is acutely aware of the systemic challenges that have held Pakistan fighters back. He noted that the reason no one has reached the UFC yet is a matter of development, not desire.

“We don’t have the skills to compete there,” he explained candidly. “MMA as a sport is still in its early stages in Pakistan, so we don’t have coaches who can train us to reach that level.”

This stark reality fuels his urgency for support. Rizwan emphasised that for Pakistan athletes to compete on the world stage, they need significant investment.

“We need big sponsors so that we can afford to train with better foreign coaches,” he said, adding with sobering honesty, “otherwise there’s no chance.”

His recent triumphs have carried an extra layer of motivation, particularly his stunning streak of knocking out three Indian opponents in his last three fights. For Rizwan, these victories were personal, fuelled by a familiar national narrative he was determined to rewrite.

“I had an extra motivation as we most of the time lose to India in cricket so I just badly wanted to win no matter what it took,” he expressed.

Beyond the gloves, the wraps, and the fierce rivalries, Rizwan also shed light on the less glamorous, but critical, aspect of a fighter’s life: discipline. He spoke on the immense importance of diet, both during fight week and in his daily routine.

“You have to focus on every nutritional aspect to stay fit,” Rizwan said. “You need to have a strict diet and eat clean and healthy as when you’re not fighting you gain weight pretty quickly and cutting it during the fight week could become very difficult.”

As Sunday approaches, Rizwan stands ready – a symbol of Pakistan’s raw, untapped potential in MMA.

He carries the hopes of a nation yet to be represented on the sport’s grandest stage and the quiet confidence of a man who believes his hand will be raised, his mission advanced and his knockout prediction fulfilled.

