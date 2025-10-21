E-Paper | October 21, 2025

India restores embassy in Afghanistan as ties improve

Dawn.com Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:48pm
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (right) and Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi in New Delhi. — Photo courtesy Afghan foreign ministry/File
Afghan policemen stand guard next to Indian and Afghan national flags, at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 12, 2011. — Reuters/File
India restored its embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday following warming ties between the two nations.

India had closed its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the withdrawal of US-led Nato forces in 2021, but opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.

About a dozen countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkiye have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration.

“In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan FM to India, the government is restoring the status of the technical mission of India in Kabul to that of embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect,” said a press release issued today by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

It added the decision underscored India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

The MEA elaborated that the embassy will “further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society”.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had announced the embassy’s reopening earlier this month as he began talks with Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on what was the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since 2021.

New Delhi does not officially recognise the Taliban government but has taken tentative steps to thaw ties with meetings and talks between senior officials in their respective foreign ministries.

India in Afghanistan
