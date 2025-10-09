E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Afghan foreign minister begins first India visit

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 12:30pm
Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attends the Tehran International Conference on Palestine in Tehran, Iran, on December 23, 2023. — Reuters/File
Afghanistan’s foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday for talks aiming to foster economic ties with New Delhi in the first such visit by a leader of the group since it seized power in 2021.

The six-day trip by Amir Khan Muttaqi highlights the Taliban’s efforts to spur engagement with regional powers to secure eventual diplomatic recognition.

He is set to meet Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials to discuss a range of political, economic and trade matters.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X welcoming the minister.

Muttaqi is also expected to speak with Indian business representatives, visit the ancient monument to love, the Taj Mahal, and a historic Islamic seminary, media said.

He arrives in New Delhi after talks in Moscow with diplomats from Afghanistan’s neighbours, who appeared to unite against US President Donald Trump’s stated aim of taking over the Bagram military base near Kabul, the capital.

Russia is the only country to have yet recognised the Taliban administration, whose members are under UN sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze, including Muttaqi, who got a temporary exemption to visit India.

Historically, India and Afghanistan have had friendly ties but New Delhi does not recognise the Taliban and shut its embassy in Kabul after the US withdrawal from the war-shattered country in 2021.

New Delhi opened a small mission a year later to ease the way for trade, medical support and humanitarian aid, while its senior officials have held two-way talks with Taliban leaders.

