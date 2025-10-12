E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Afghan FM Muttaqi clarifies absence of women journalists from his press conference in India

Dawn.com | Tahir Khan Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 11:04pm
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. — Screengrab via ANI video on X
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. — Screengrab via ANI video on X

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi provided a clarification on Sunday after furore over the absence of women journalists from a press conference he addressed in New Delhi on Friday.

The criticism had notably come from India’s opposition Congress party, which rebuked the Narendra Modi government. There were calls for the Indian government to clarify its position on the matter and questioned its silence on the “discrimination”.

Subsequently, Indian news agency ANI posted a video of Muttaqi on X today, in which he was seen clarifying the matter in Pashto.

The Afghan foreign minister said, “Our teams had contacted a limited number of journalists for the press conference, and only those journalists were invite … It later emerged that some journalists were not on the list. It was nothing more than that.

“Our colleagues thought that those who had been on the list should be invited. So, the participants were limited. It was just this decision and no other.”

While there has been no official comment from the government of India, Dawn earlier reported that the decision on media invitations was taken by Taliban officials accompanying Muttaqi on his India visit. It quoted sources as saying that the Indian side had suggested to the Afghan delegation that women journalists be included among the invitees.

Criticism

The criticism over the absence of women journalists notably came from opposition leader in India Rahul Gandhi, who posted on X: “Mr Modi, when you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them. In our country, women have the right to equal participation in every space.

“Your silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti (woman power).“

His post followed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra’s message, in which she asked whether the prime minister’s recognition of women’s rights was “just convenient posturing from one election to another”, and questioned how such an “insult to some of India’s most competent women” could have been permitted.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India,” she said on X.

Con­g­ress communications chief Jai­ram Ramesh posted on X: (Tali)ban on female journalists in India. Shocking and unacceptable that the govt of India agreed to it — and that too in New Delhi on the eve of the Inter­na­ti­onal Day of the Girl Child.“

Similarly, former finance minister P. Chidambaram said: “The men journalists should have walked out when they found that their women colleagues were excluded (or not invited).”

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja, tagging the Indian foreign minister in his X post, asked: “Was it just Taliban misogyny or a tacit endorsement of it on Indian soil? The Republic of India is built on equality. We are the nation which gave women voting rights from day one, when many Western countries lagged behind.

“To allow such exclusion here is blasphemy to our constitutional spirit.”

Raja urged the ministry of external affairs to explain how it agreed to “permit this discriminatory spectacle”.

“This is not a diplomatic nuance. This is nourishment to patriarchal ideology that wants to erase half the world from public life. We must call it out, without hesitation,” he added.

The Afghan Taliban, who promised a softer rule after retaking power in Kabul in August 2021, have imposed sweeping restrictions on women, banning them from universities, public parks, gyms and beauty salons — measures the UN has labelled “gender apartheid”.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...