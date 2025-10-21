E-Paper | October 21, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance lands in Israel to shore up fragile truce

Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 03:40pm

US Vice President JD Vance has landed in Israel on a mission to shore up a fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, AFP reports.

“Welcome to Israel, Vice President Vance,” Israel’s foreign ministry posted on social media, along with a photo of Vance and his wife stepping off the plane.

“Together, the Promised Land and The Land of the Free, can secure a better future, including the release of the remaining 15 hostages,” the ministry added.

Vance is expected to meet top US Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the truce on Tuesday.

According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tomorrow in Jerusalem.

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...