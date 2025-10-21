Court allows Trump to deploy soldiers in Portland

LOS ANGELES: A US appeals court said on Monday that President Donald Trump was allowed to send National Guard troops to Portland despite objections from Oregon’s governor.

“After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the president lawfully exercised his statutory authority” when he federalised the state’s National Guard, a US Court of Appeals said.

The ruling clears the way for 200 personnel to be deployed to protect federal buildings, where authorities say protestors — many dressed in animal costumes — are impeding immigration enforcement.

Portland, along with Chicago, became the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration’s rollout of raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles, Washington and Memphis.

The raids have seen groups of masked, armed men in unmarked cars and armoured vehicles target residential neighbourhoods and businesses, sparking protests.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025