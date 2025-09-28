E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Trump authorises troop deployment in Portland

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday authorised the deployment of troops in the northwestern US city of Portland and at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, extending his contentious domestic use of the military.

The potential deployment in Portland — the largest city in Oregon — would follow similar moves by the Republican president to mobilise troops against the wishes of local Democratic leadership in Los Angeles and the capital Washington.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I am also authorising Full Force, if necessary,” he added, without specifying what “full force” meant. Portland has seen months of protests at a local ICE facility amid anger over the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented migrants. The city was also the scene of major clashes during Trump’s first term, at the height of racial justice protests following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...