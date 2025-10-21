E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Children of Pindi police officers to get quality education

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

RAWALPINDI: Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sir Syed Convent Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi to provide quality education to the children of police officers/ officials.

A spokesman for the RPO said that RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa signed a MoU with the Director of Sir Syed Convent Higher Secondary School and College Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Syed Naveed Hussain.

The aim of the agreement is to provide quality education to the children of police officers/officials. This initiative will prove to be an important milestone for the welfare of the police force and the education and development of their families.

Under this agreement, the children of martyrs will get 100pc fee waiver, the children of personnel who died during service will get 100pc monthly fee concession, while the children of serving police officers/officials will get 50pc monthly fee concession.

Director Sir Syed Convent Higher Secondary School, Professor Dr Syed Naveed Hussain, appreciated this cooperation and said that the institution will provide not only quality education but also a safe, research-based and professional environment to the children of police personnel, so that they can achieve a prominent position in every field.

On this occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that this agreement is not only a ray of new hope for the families of police personnel, but it is also a great example of harmony and mutual cooperation between public and educational institutions.

The RPO stated that they want to see the children of police personnel progress in the field of education.

He added that this partnership will provide a better educational environment to our future builders, which is a positive and far-sighted step. The children of officers of Rawalpindi region police will be given priority in admissions, educational facilities and educational guidance.

This initiative will prove to be an important milestone for the welfare of the police force and the educational development of their families.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

