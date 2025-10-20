E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Amazon’s cloud services hit by hours-long global outage

Reuters | AFP Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:06pm
3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration — Reuters/File
3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration — Reuters/File

A global outage hit Amazon’s cloud services for several hours on Monday, the subsidiary of the US tech giant said, disrupting many websites and services including Amazon Prime, Perplexity, Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat and Duolingo.

The maintenance site for Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it took some three hours for engineers to largely fix the problem, which they first noticed when “increased error rates” hit multiple services.

By 1035 GMT, the issue had been corrected “and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now”, it said. Some services, though, continued to be disrupted.

During the outage, many other online services were affected, according to Downdetector, a website monitoring internet problems. They included Reddit, various video streaming platforms such as Hulu and Disney+, as well as messaging app Signal and Delta Air Lines.

In Europe, several major mobile phone operators, some UK banks, Whatsapp and Tinder were also affected.

AWS said the problem appeared to originate in a critical AWS infrastructure zone, the US-East-1 region, located in the northern part of the US state of Virginia.

The outage showed “how reliant we all are on the likes of Amazon, as well as Microsoft and Alphabet for many of the online services we more or less take for granted,” said financial analyst Michael Hewson.

“On an economic level it’s almost akin to putting all of your economic eggs in one basket.”

AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals.

Disruptions to its servers can cause outages across websites and platforms that rely on its cloud infrastructure. AWS competes with Google’s and Microsoft’s cloud services.

AWS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

