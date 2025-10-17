E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:20pm
US President Donald Trump looks on during an event to make announcements on fertility treatment coverage, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on October 16, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump looks on during an event to make announcements on fertility treatment coverage, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on October 16, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he expected an expansion of the Abraham Accords soon and hopes Saudi Arabia will join the pact that normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab states.

“I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in,” Trump said in an interview broadcast on Friday on Fox Business Network.

Trump said he had “some very good conversations” as recently as Wednesday with states that have indicated their willingness to join the accords.

“I think that they’re going to all go in very soon,” Trump said in the interview, which was recorded on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the accords in 2020 during Trump’s first term in the White House, breaking a longstanding taboo to become the first Arab states to recognise Israel in a quarter century. Morocco and Sudan followed suit.

Trump, who convened Muslim and European leaders in Egypt to discuss the future of the Gaza Strip on Monday, has presented his plan to end the onslaught in Gaza as the catalyst for a wider regional peace settlement.

He said then that more countries would join the Abraham Accords initiative and even floated the idea of a peace deal between arch Middle East enemies Iran and Israel, telling the Israeli parliament he thought Iran wanted one: “Wouldn’t it be nice?”

The interview was broadcast on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...