The art of living in the moment

This is with reference to the article “The art of living in the moment” by Minhal Haque (YW, August 23).

The writer expressed his thoughts beautifully, emphasising that life is not a race but a journey, so we must be masters of enjoying every moment. Life will not be boring when you start living in the present.

Zia Harifal,

Zhob

The article “The art of living in the moment” by Minhal Haque felt like a much-needed topic to be talked about. As a student constantly stressing about university applications and the future, the line, “The purpose of life isn’t to always be okay, but to acknowledge life as it is — a rollercoaster,” really boosted my low energy.

I often feel guilty for not being productive, and I appreciate the writer for addressing the trap of confusing romanticising with being productive. The article left me feeling much lighter and more motivated to practise gratitude today, not tomorrow.

Sana Jawad,

Karachi

The core message of appreciating the present and avoiding the race is something we all need to hear in the article “The art of living in the moment” by Minhal Haque. However, I found the advice a little too idealistic and disconnected from the reality of daily struggles.

When you’re dealing with high work stress or financial worries, simply deciding to “see the world through starry eyes” and feel a “tug in your heart” can be quite inaccessible. It’s easy to say “stop rushing through the bustling world,” but for many people, rushing is a financial necessity, not a choice.

I wish the article had included more concrete, actionable steps for how to hold on to that sense of joy when facing genuine adversity, rather than just suggesting decoration or journalling. It felt like a reminder of what we should feel, rather than a practical guide on how to feel it when things are genuinely hard.

Taimur Riaz,

Rawalpindi

Scary surprise

This is regarding the story “Scary surprise” by Shehriyar Solangi (YW, August 23). The story was certainly entertaining and had a clever twist on a birthday celebration.

Overall, it was a fun, suspenseful read, and the lesson about being grateful was clear.

It’s a great piece for anyone who enjoys a short story with a heart-warming punchline.

Zohaib Hassan,

Lahore

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025