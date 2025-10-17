E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Israeli guards beat Marwan Barghouti in jail, says son

AFP Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:50am
A MAY 2004 photo of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti.—Reuters / file
A MAY 2004 photo of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti.—Reuters / file

RAMALLAH: Prominent Palestinian prisoner Marwan Bar­ghouti’s son has said Israeli guards beat his father during a prison transfer last month, an accusation denied by Israel’s prison authorities.

“Eight guards started beating him up until he passed out,” Arab Bar­ghouti said on Wednesday, describing an incident he said took place on September 14.

Arab Barghouti said he only learnt of the attack after five other inmates who had been with his father were able to communicate with the outside world.

Barghouti, in his 60s, is serving multiple life sentences since 2002 for attacks on Israelis.

A senior leader of Fatah party, he is often described by supporters as the “Palestinian Mandela”.

An Israel prison service spokesperson called the reports “fake”, saying the service “operates in acc­ordance with the law, while ensuring the safety and health of all inmates”.

Arab Barghouti said the alleged assault happened while his father was being transferred from Ganot prison in the south to Megiddo in the north. Israel’s prison service declined to share Barg­houti’s current location.

Arab Barghouti said the guards responsible for his transfer were the ones who attacked Barghouti.

“He got some ribs broken and (the five other inmates) said that when he got to Megiddo prison, they were shocked that he could barely walk,” Arab said, adding that his father “couldn’t walk for days” as a result.

Barghouti is among several high-profile inmates whose release Hamas sought during a recent prisoner exchange conducted under a US-brokered ceas­efire deal.

In a video he shared on social media in August, Israel’s National Security Minister and far-right firebrand Itamar Ben Gvir was seen visiting Barghouti in jail.

“Whoever tries to attack the people of Israel, whoever tries to murder our children, whoever tries to murder our women, we will wipe them out”, Ben Gvir is seen telling a physically diminished and handcuffed Barghouti.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

