Cook-it-yourself : Cinnamon roll mug cake

Photos by the writer

With fall around the corner, nothing beats the sweet and comforting warmth of cinnamon. The scent alone can instantly make your kitchen feel like a cosy bakery. This cinnamon roll mug cake brings all the goodness of a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll straight to your mug — soft, spiced and perfectly sweet. It’s the kind of quick treat that can lift your mood on a chilly evening or when you’re craving dessert, but don’t want to bake a whole batch.

The best part? You don’t need any fancy ingredients or equipment. Everything comes together in one mug and takes only a few minutes to prepare. It’s ideal for students or anyone who wants something sweet without spending hours in the kitchen. Serve it as an after-dinner dessert, a lazy Sunday treat, or even a mid-study pick-me-up — this recipe never disappoints.

Soft, moist and aromatic, it’s like a comforting hug in a mug that you’ll want to make again and again. For an extra indulgent touch, you can drizzle a quick glaze made of icing sugar and milk on top, or add a scoop of vanilla ice cream while it’s still warm. The contrast of the cold ice cream melting into the hot cinnamon cake is simply heavenly.

Ingredients

For the cake

• 50g flour

• 25g sugar

• 2g baking powder

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 100ml milk

• ¼ tsp vanilla essence (optional)

• 15g butter (melted)

For the cinnamon butter:

• 50g butter (softened)

• 40g brown sugar

• 1.5 tsp cinnamon powder

Method

Photos by the writer

In a microwave-safe bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Pour the milk, melted butter and vanilla into the bowl and stir until smooth and lump-free.

For the cinnamon filling, in another bowl, mix the softened butter, brown sugar and cinnamon powder until well combined. To pipe the filling onto the batter, fill a clean plastic or piping bag with the mixture, cut a small hole in one of the corners and pipe from there.

Pipe the filling on the centre top of the cake batter in a swirl pattern to get that classic cinnamon roll look. Microwave for two minutes — the cake will rise and become soft and fluffy. Allow it to cool slightly before digging in.

Enjoy your cinnamon roll mug cake warm, straight from the mug, while the aroma of cinnamon fills the room — pure autumn comfort in every bite!

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025