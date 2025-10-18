E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Story time : Rowing through fear

Sidra Sozer Published October 18, 2025
Illustration by Sumbul
Illustration by Sumbul

I cannot forget the experience I had last month. It taught me a lot — in fact, it changed the way I look at things. I’ve become more mature and understanding, especially about situations that are beyond our control.

Last month, my family and I went on a cruise to enjoy an evening out by the sea. There was so much to take in — a pleasant view, good food and drinks, and a variety of exciting activities, all conducted with full safety precautions.

I decided to try rowing a small boat with oars. It seemed interesting and unique, as I had never done anything like it before. My younger sister also joined me. Although I felt a mix of fear and excitement, I chose to embrace this new experience bravely. There were lifeguards around and we wore life jackets, yet I still felt a little nervous.

We sat in the boat. My sister let me take control of the oars so she could sit comfortably and enjoy the ride. I held them firmly and started paddling without hesitation. I loved how the boat glided with each stroke — it felt amazing. For a while, everything was under control and I felt confident.

But suddenly, I grew anxious, realising the vastness of the water surrounding us. My hands faltered and I began rowing in the wrong direction. The boat started drifting farther from the shore instead of moving toward it. I tried hard to turn it back, but I couldn’t. Cold sweat trickled down my face; my mind froze completely. The lifeguards were whistling, calling us to return, but I was too panicked to figure out what to do.

The farther we drifted, the more terrified I became. My sister started crying. I took a deep breath, calmed myself and began praying as I moved the oars. For a moment, I even thought about jumping into the water — we had life jackets, after all — but then, after a few wrong and right moves, the boat finally started turning back toward the shore. I soon figured out the correct way to row.

The lifeguards were already on their way to rescue us, but by then, I had regained control and steered the boat safely back.

It was a frightening yet unforgettable experience — one that taught me a simple but powerful lesson: when fear strikes, staying calm helps us find the way out.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025

