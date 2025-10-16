Turkmenistan, Pakistan to sign MoU in field of arts, culture

ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan and Pakistan are close to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of arts and culture, marking a new chapter in cultural collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

“Government of Pakistan has expressed its readiness to sign the Programme on Cooperation in the Field of Culture (2024–2026) between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and Pakistan’s National Heritage and Culture Division,” said Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi here on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov held a meeting with the minister at his office to discuss different aspects of the cooperation.

Both sides agreed to nominate focal persons from their respective ministries to expedite the finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Turkmen Ambassador assured full cooperation in strengthening bilateral cultural and tourism ties and emphasised joint efforts to enhance economic development through shared cultural and artistic initiatives.

On the occasion, Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gillani described the forthcoming signing of the cultural cooperation programme as the beginning of a new era of friendship and people-to-people engagement between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He added that the proposed agreement aims to promote mutual understanding and enhance cultural relations through extensive collaboration in arts, literature, and heritage preservation. It envisions exchange programmes for artists, writers, and cultural delegations, as well as exhibitions, conferences, and joint artistic events highlighting the shared heritage of both nations.

The cooperation also includes the translation and publication of literary works, the organization of cultural seminars, and participation in each other’s national cultural festivals, further strengthening the historic bonds between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The minister said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy long-standing relations rooted in shared history, religion and culture.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties by promoting cultural exchange alongside ongoing cooperation in trade and business sectors.

Highlighting the significance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the Minister termed it a vital regional initiative and expressed hope for similar collaborations in the fields of culture and heritage. He noted that, with the flight duration between the two countries being less than two hours, both sides should take advantage of direct connectivity to boost tourism and cultural exchange. “Pakistan has a rich civilizational heritage of over 5,000 years, including the Gandhara, Harappa, and Mohenjo-Daro cultures, which are worth exploring,” he added.

The minister also proposed organizing joint cultural festivals in both Pakistan and Turkmenistan to showcase the diverse traditions and art forms of the two nations. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi extended an invitation to Turkmenistan to participate in the upcoming Lok Mela 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 16 at the Lok Virsa Complex, Islamabad. The Ambassador accepted the invitation and assured the participation of a Turkmen delegation in the event.

The minister further announced plans to host a special cultural evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring performances and exhibits representing Pakistan’s rich heritage, and invited the Turkmen Ambassador to attend alongside other diplomatic representatives.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025