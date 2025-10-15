E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Pakistan fall to New Zealand in junior hockey Sultan of Johor Cup

Dawn.com Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 04:19pm

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup received a body blow with a 3-2 reverse against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Wednesday.

The loss, coming after a 3-3 draw against India a day earlier, left Pakistan on four points from four games, provisionally three points behind Australia, who have a game in hand and face the Greenshirts in the last round-robin fixture on Friday.

Pakistan, needing a victory to boost their chances of making it to the final, were locked 1-1 at halftime with New Zealand and then took a 2-1 lead in the third quarter, only for their opponents to floor them with two goals late on; the winner proving to be the only goal of the final quarter.

