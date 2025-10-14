PDMA observes Disaster Risk Reduction Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday observed International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the slogan ‘Fund resilience, not disasters – Mobility as a pathway to resilience.’

According to the UN, disasters are the leading cause of displacement worldwide. In 2024, almost 46 million people were uprooted from their homes, the highest number ever recorded. These crises are not inevitable. Their impact depends on how we build, how we prepare, and how we support people affected by disasters. Mobility can be part of the solution. With the right investment, people can adapt where they are, move safely when needed, and rebuild with dignity after crises.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the day would remind them of early preparedness to deal with disaster and would also provide awareness to the public about natural calamities.

In a special message on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasised that all relevant institutions must remain ever-prepared to face natural disasters in order to ensure safety and survival of human life.

She said natural disasters cannot be entirely prevented but their devastating effects can be significantly mitigated by using modern technology, institutional collaboration and timely preparedness. “With proactive measures, we can protect lives, property and environment from irreversible damages of natural calamities.”

She said the government carried out an extensive and swift rescue, relief, evacuation and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas across Punjab. “Had there been no advance preparations, human loss could have been catastrophic,” she added.

She said Punjab province earned global recognition for saving not only hundreds of thousands of human lives but also countless livestock during the recent flood crisis.

She further highlighted that timely interventions including establishment of medical camps, helped control spread of infectious diseases in the flood-affected areas.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025