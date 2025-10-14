E-Paper | October 14, 2025

No borrowing in Q1FY26 despite interest rate cuts

Shahid Iqbal Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 09:04am
A file photo of hands counting Rs1,000 banknotes. — Reuters/File
A file photo of hands counting Rs1,000 banknotes. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The first quarter of FY26 ended without any new borrowing by the private sector, highlighting weak economic activity across the country.

According to State Bank data released on Monday, the private sector instead retired Rs297 billion in debt during July-September compared to Rs18.5bn retired in the same period FY25.

However, the private sector borrowing in FY25 sharply increased and ended with over Rs1tr, much higher than previous two years.

The FY25 was much better as far as private sector borrowing was concerned but the economic output remained subdued with a growth of 2.68 per cent. The National Accounts Committee (NAC) later revised FY25 GDP growth to 3.04pc, citing a 5.66pc growth in the fourth quarter — a figure met with scepticism by independent economists.

Researchers said that despite lower interest rate of 11pc, the private sector is not ready to borrow which means other factors have entered the scenario that increased the uncertainty.

In the presence of political uncertainty, increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has aggravated the uncertainty.

“We will see more uncertainty as we have entered a war with the neighbour country, Afghanistan, and massive border clashes between the two countries were reported. If it continues, the private sector may not turn to banks this year,” said an industrialist.

He disclosed that Pakistani textile millers are leaving this country and investing in Bangladesh and far-flung countries like Mexico.

Despite this poor situation, banks have been earning profits with record growth. The government has been borrowing from banks and will borrow during the current fiscal year as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing shortage of revenue.

The FBR missed its revenue collection target for the first quarter of FY26, resulting in a shortfall of approximately Rs199bn. Reasons included lower domestic sales tax and reduced revenue from utility bills, which are down because of factors like business slowdowns after flooding, power outages, and the shift to solar energy.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...