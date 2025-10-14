Trilateral speakers’ conference underscores commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary speakers from Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, at their trilateral conference in Islamabad, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Speakers of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova; Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmu; National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in their speeches termed the conference a unique manifestation of strategic partnership and fraternal unity among the three nations.

They underscored the need for regular parliamentary exchanges and institutionalised cooperation among the three countries, describing them as “three states, one nation.”

The speakers also condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians and urged the international community and especially the Muslim world to play its role in putting Netanyahu and Zionist leaders in the dock before the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, and ensuring a sovereign state for the people of Palestine.

Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan lawmakers term moot manifestation of strategic partnership

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the conference and said this partnership not represents the collective will of the peoples of all three nations and the voice of their parliaments. Highlighting the theme of the conference “Strengthening Fraternal Ties: Parliamentary Cooperation for Regional Peace, Security, and Prosperity”, he said that it truly reflects the shared vision and spirit of brotherhood among Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan.

Mr Sadiq noted that the global security order is under immense strain, with increasing violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity across the world. Referring to the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the longstanding denial of the right to self-determination to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that these injustices remain indelible scars on the conscience of humanity.

Speaker of Azerbaijan Gafarova termed the conference a continuation of the initiative launched by the Azerbaijani Parliament in Baku in 2021 and a manifestation of the growing parliamentary cooperation framework for regional peace and security.

She appreciated the parliamentary exchanges between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan during 2021–2025 and highlighted the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, an initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as a historic step towards strengthening parliamentary multilateralism.

She said that the cooperation among the three nations is based on shared history, culture, and moral values. She expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support during Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s continued support for Pakistan’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. She also condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and stressed the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement to uphold Palestinian sovereignty.

Speaker of Turkiye Kurtulmu said the conference is critical for ensuring regional peace, security, and development

He condemned foreign aggression faced by the three countries and appreciated the exemplary struggle of Turkiye against terrorism both within and beyond its borders. He urged for the reform of the United Nations to ensure effective resolution of disputes such as Kashmir, Palestine, India’s and Afghanistan’s aggression towards Pakistan, and ongoing terrorism in Africa.

He said joint efforts by Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan had led to 11 countries recognising Palestine as a sovereign state for the first time ever and which could not have been possible earlier. He called for Netanyahu and Zionist leaders to be held accountable before the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

He announced that the next trilateral parliamentary meeting would be hosted in Istanbul, focusing on the Palestinian issue, and would mark a milestone in advancing the collective voice of the Muslim world.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan are bound by deep-rooted ties of faith, culture, and mutual respect. He said that the trilateral forum is not merely a diplomatic engagement but a practical demonstration of common values. By fostering cooperation in security, trade, education, technology, and culture, he said, the three nations can build a bridge of trust and mutual respect from Ankara to Islamabad and Baku.

Chairman Senate emphasised that the Muslim world is currently facing grave injustices in Palestine, Kashmir, and elsewhere, and parliaments must serve as centers of vision, courage, and peace.

The foreign delegations also visited National Disaster Management Authority where Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed them on Pakistan’s disaster management framework.

Speakers meet President Zardari

Speakers of Turkiye and Azerbaijan Parliaments, accompanied by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met President Asif Ali Zardari at the Presidency.

President Zardari said Pakistan deeply values its close and brotherly ties with both Turkiye and Azerbaijan. He said these enduring partnerships are rooted in shared faith, mutual trust, and a collective aspiration for regional peace and prosperity.

Ms Sahiba Gafarova conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership of Azerbaijan to President Zardari.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis also invited Pakistani parliamentarians to visit Baku to explore avenues of cooperation, particularly in addressing challenges related to climate change.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Irfan Nezirolu, Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, and Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, were also present.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025