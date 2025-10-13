Turkish, Azeri parliament speakers arrive in Islamabad

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmus plants a sapling in the courtyard of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Sunday. — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmu and Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Madame Sahiba Gafarova arrived on Sunday to participate in the Third Trilateral Speakers’ Meeting.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq received both speakers at the airport.

Later, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Numan Kurtulmu held a meeting during which Mr Kurtulmu expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He remarked that the hearts of the people of Türkiye and Pakistan beat in unison, and that the people of Türkiye consider Pakistan their second home.

He expressed confidence that the everlasting bond of sincerity, affection and friendship between the two nations would continue to grow stronger.

Mr Kurtulmu also stated that he was delighted and honoured to be in Pakistan.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stated that the participation of the Turkish speaker in the Trilateral Speakers’ Meeting is both a source of great pleasure and honour for Pakistan.

He emphasised that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye share deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood, love and friendship.

He remarked that the people of Pakistan consider the people of Türkiye as their brethren, and both nations have stood side by side through every test and trial.

Speaker Sadiq further noted that Pakistan and Türkiye have always supported each other’s positions on global and regional forums, which reflected the enduring friendship and mutual trust between the two brotherly countries.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also held a meeting with Madame Sahiba Gafarova.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his pleasure at her participation in the Trilateral Speakers’ Meeting and highlighted the strong bonds of fraternity and friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Mr Sadiq said the people of Pakistan consider people of Azerbaijan as their brothers, and both brotherly nations have always stood by each other during times of trials and challenges.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025