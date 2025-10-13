E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Better pay for Balochistan young doctors urged

Saleem Shahid Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

QUETTA: Prominent gynecologist and health expert Prof Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, who was elected as the Regional Trustee for the Asia-Oceania region at the FIGO World Congress 2025 held in Cape Town, has urged the Balochistan chief minister to address the issue of low salaries for young doctors.

She said the young doctors earn significantly less than their counterparts in other provinces.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, she urged the government to ensure that doctors are posted in rural districts and that hospitals are adequately equipped with medicines and facilities to reduce preventable maternal deaths.

She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening collaboration between FIGO and SOGP to open new avenues for research, education, and the advancement of women’s healthcare in Pakistan.

It should be mentioned that Dr Siddiqa was also honoured with the prestigious FIGO Women Award 2025 in recognition of her outstanding global contributions to the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

Prof Maryam, Arifa, Shakira Bukhari, and Dr Gohar Masoom were also present at the briefing.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

