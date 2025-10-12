E-Paper | October 12, 2025

MoU signed for solarisation of 355 colleges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) and the Department of Energy on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for transition of 355 public colleges of the province to solar energy.

Under the project, solar systems with a total capacity of 18,825 kilowatts will be installed across these 355 government colleges. The project, costing Rs2,940 million, will be completed in three phases by 2028.

Through this initiative, 24.47 million units of electricity will be generated annually, leading to expected annual savings of Rs1.34 billion.

According to the MoU, 135 electric vehicle charging centres will also be established in the colleges. The Department of Energy will also assist in solarisation of buildings under six departments of Punjab, which will collectively be shifted to a capacity of 2,770 kilowatts.

Punjab Minister for Higher and School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said this project would promote efficient energy use, reduce costs, and encourage environmentally friendly policies.

He said that once the project was completed, overall energy costs would decrease significantly, with up to 42 per cent savings in electricity consumption. He said this initiative would foster a green energy culture in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...