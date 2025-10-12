Germany cruise, Mbappe on the mark for France in 2026 qualifying

LONDON: Four-time winners Germany cruised past 10-man Luxembourg and Kylian Mbappe helped France see off Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Friday before going off with a sore right ankle.

Captain Joshua Kimmich’s double inspired Germany to a 4-0 win over Luxembourg and to the top of Group ‘A’ on goal difference with Slovakia and Northern Ireland, who await them in Belfast on Monday.

Germany showed the poise and swagger that had abandoned them so far in their World Cup qualifying campaign, losing away in Slovakia for the first time and edging past Northern Ireland at home.

Kimmich converted a first-half penalty and tapped in from close range just after the break.

David Raum’s first-half free kick and a Serge Gnabry goal early in the second half secured the Germans an important victory.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his team’s “aggression and greed”. “We could have scored one or two more, but it was a deserved win, one we absolutely wanted and needed.”

Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Lowly Luxembourg’s task was made even harder when after only 20 minutes Dirk Carlson saw red and gave away a penalty for handball in the box.

Northern Ireland kept alive their dream of appearing at their fourth World Cup and first since 1986 with a 2-0 home win over Slovakia courtesy of Patrik Hrosovsky’s own goal and Trai Hume’s stunning volley nine minutes from time to ignite the fans at Windsor Park.

“It was a great night, good performance and the most important thing is the three points. I think we deserved it” said the Sunderland defender.

Over in Paris, Mbappe’s fine form continued at the Parc des Princes when the France captain struck with a slaloming run for his 10th goal in successive games for Real Madrid and his country as Didier Deschamps’s men eased past Azerbaijan 3-0.

The forward gathered the ball in midfield and dribbled through numerous players before slotting a shot into the bottom right corner in first-half stoppage time.

The 26-year-old Mbappe also set up France’s second goal with a lofted pass in the area for Adrien Rabiot to head home in the 69th minute.

Mbappe had been a doubt before the match with an injury to his right ankle and he appeared to hurt the same ankle late on, forcing him off in the 83rd minute.

His replacement, late call-up Florian Thauvin, immediately extended France’s advantage with his first goal for Les Bleus since scoring on his last international appearance six years ago.

France top Group ‘D’ with nine points, five more than Ukraine who scored two late goals to win 5-3 at Iceland after their opponents had fought back from two goals down.

Iceland have three points, with Azerbaijan bottom with just one point.

Les Bleus will book their passage to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year if they win in Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan.

But Mbappe will be missing for the trip to Iceland, having already been rested for training with Les Bleus during the week with the same issue. “He has a sore ankle and he took a knock there. He preferred to come off; the pain was quite significant,” Deschamps said after the French victory.

Mbappe “has been released to his club and will not be replaced,” the French federation later confirmed.

Despite making it three wins from three Deschamps was keeping his feet firmly on terra firma.

“I’m not going to jump for joy, we won, we scored three, but we could have got more,” said Deschamps who was part of the side that put 10 past Azerbaijan the last time the teams met in 1995. “It’s three points more but perhaps not in the way we wanted to. We got the job done. Monday will be another game, another context.”

Switzerland maintained their perfect record to keep control of Group ‘B’ with a 2-0 defeat of a Sweden side featuring Liverpool’s new British transfer record signing Alexander Isak.

Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring, followed by Johan Manzambi’s goal.

Kosovo and Slovenia slogged it out for a goalless draw in the group’s other game.

Belgium, seeking a 13th appearance at the World Cup, were held to a goalless draw at home to North Macedonia, who famously downed Germany in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and now sit top of Group ‘J’, tantalisingly close to a first ever seat at football’s high table next year.

Belgium, who had 25 attempts on goal, trail North Macedonia by one point — although they have played a match less. Wales are a point further back.

Kazakhstan are six points behind North Macedonia after crushing Liechtenstein 4-0.

The 12 European group winners qualify directly. The next 12 teams compete in the playoffs, along with the four best group winners from the UEFA Nations League who did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualification groups.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025