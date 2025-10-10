E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Diabetes patients at high risk of developing TB, say experts

Bureau Report Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 06:41am

PESHAWAR: Health experts have said that people with diabetes are at a high risk of developing active tuberculosis (TB) compared to those without diabetes mellitus.

They said that people suffering from diabetes should also be tested for tuberculosis for proper management.

“This is because high blood sugar levels weaken immune system, making it harder for the body to control latent TB infection,” Prof Roohul Muqim, medical director of Sugar General Hospital, told a seminar here the other day. He said that diabetes also altered the body’s metabolism and immune response, allowing the TB bacteria to multiply and cause active disease.

The event was organised by Diabetes Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Green Star Social Marketing to impart training to healthcare workers involved in diagnosis and treatment of diabetic patients, a press release said.

Prof Muqim said that that TB and diabetes mellitus were closely linked, forming a dangerous dual epidemic that posed a major public health challenge worldwide.

On the other hand, TB infection could worsen blood sugar control in diabetic patients, leading to poor management of diabetes and higher treatment complications, he said.

Prof Muqim, a former dean of Khyber Medical College, said that the combination of both diseases could result in delayed recovery, increased relapse rates and higher mortality. “Therefore, integrated screening and management programmes are crucial. TB patients should be tested for diabetes and diabetic patients should be screened for TB, especially in high-burden countries like Pakistan,” he added.

He said that early diagnosis, proper treatment adherence and lifestyle management played a key role in breaking the connection between TB and diabetes.

Dr Mujeebur Rehman said on the occasion that the event was aimed at enhancing strengthening participants’ knowledge and practical skills in early diagnosis, effective treatment, patient management and community-level awareness regarding tuberculosis.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

