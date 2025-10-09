Suthra Punjab hailed as largest waste plan

LAHORE: A report titled “Waste to Value 2025” issued here on Wednesday says the Suthra Punjab Programme, since its roll-out in December 2024 under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, has scaled across 36 districts, serving 127 million people and managing 57,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily.

Within months, Punjab has put in operation a province-wide solid waste system powered by a digital twin platform, GPS-enabled fleet tracking, and performance-linked PPP contracts.

The report unveiled by Spectreco, a global leader in ESG advisory, technology, and implementation, terms the programme the world’s largest solid waste management transformation under unified provincial governance. The report, launched at the inaugural ceremony of Unveiling Punjab’s New Sanitation Fleet held at Fortress Stadium and attended by senior government leadership, marks a `key milestone’ in the Suthra Punjab programme.

Anchored in real-time data, the programme has achieved a 75pc reduction in methane emissions at Lakhodair landfill site, generating over 275,000 carbon credits annually, and averted nearly 2 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually. Alongside these environmental gains, Suthra Punjab has catalysed over 100,000 new green jobs.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025