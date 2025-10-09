E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Suthra Punjab hailed as largest waste plan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: A report titled “Waste to Value 2025” issued here on Wednesday says the Suthra Punjab Programme, since its roll-out in December 2024 under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, has scaled across 36 districts, serving 127 million people and managing 57,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily.

Within months, Punjab has put in operation a province-wide solid waste system powered by a digital twin platform, GPS-enabled fleet tracking, and performance-linked PPP contracts.

The report unveiled by Spectreco, a global leader in ESG advisory, technology, and implementation, terms the programme the world’s largest solid waste management transformation under unified provincial governance. The report, launched at the inaugural ceremony of Unveiling Punjab’s New Sanitation Fleet held at Fortress Stadium and attended by senior government leadership, marks a `key milestone’ in the Suthra Punjab programme.

Anchored in real-time data, the programme has achieved a 75pc reduction in methane emissions at Lakhodair landfill site, generating over 275,000 carbon credits annually, and averted nearly 2 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually. Alongside these environmental gains, Suthra Punjab has catalysed over 100,000 new green jobs.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...