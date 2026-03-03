E-Paper | March 03, 2026

PPP delegation meets with PM Shehbaz, discusses prevailing local and regional situation

News Desk Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 02:47pm
A PPP delegation meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 3. — PakPMO via X
A PPP delegation meets with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 3. — PakPMO via X
A PPP delegation met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the political situation in the country as well as the regional situation.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that a delegation of PPP parliamentarians met with the premier today.

“The Pakistan People’s Party is an important coalition party of the government,” PM Shehbaz said according to the statement.

“The PPP supported the government at every step in important decisions for national development and progress, for which it is grateful.”

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country as well as the prevailing regional situation in the Middle East, but the statement did not provide details of the discussions.

The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Members of the National Assembly Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Jakhrani.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar, and PM’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah also participated in the meeting.

