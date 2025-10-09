Exhibition to explore intersection of AI, climate change, cultural heritage

LAHORE: A unique exhibition exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, climate change, and cultural heritage titled “Breathing Algorithms” will be held in Lahore from Nov 6 to 9.

The exhibition held by the Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDF), in collaboration with Novembre Numérique and the Alliance Française de Lahore, will be co-curated by Najam Ul Assar and Sarah Rajper, with the support of the Institut Français and the French Embassy in Pakistan.

The exhibition and related programmes will take place across several venues in Lahore, including the Alliance Française, Alhamra Arts Council, R Space, and Aangun Centre for Culture, and will also form part of Nothing Fest, in connection with UNESCO on ‘Inclusion through Art’, at the Beaconhouse National University School of Visual Arts and Design(BNU-SVAD).

The programme will feature artists from Pakistan and France, alongside technologists and cultural practitioners, through exhibitions and public conversations. Their works will address themes such as environmental justice, gender, and the ethical dimensions of technology, while also exploring how creative practices can respond to challenges of climate vulnerability and cultural preservation.

“This project matters to me because it carries forward the dialogue that French and Pakistani creators have been building for years, on environmental justice, gender, and the ethical dimensions of technology.

The Alliance Française de Lahore and the French Embassy are proud to join forces once again with Najam Ul Assar and the LDF team on such a meaningful initiative,” said Fabrice Disdier, Director of the Alliance Française de Lahore and Coordinator of the Alliance Française network in Pakistan.

“Breathing Algorithms is conceived as a platform where artists, technologists, and communities can come together to consider how algorithms might be re-imagined with care and responsibility at their core,” said Najam Ul Assar, Founding Curator of the Lahore Digital Arts Festival.

