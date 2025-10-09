Root backs England to end Ashes drought in Australia

LONDON: Joe Root insists England can end their 10-year long Ashes drought as they bid to finally “bring the urn home” from their tour to Australia later this year.

England have not won the Ashes since 2015 and their last Test series triumph in Australia came back in 2010-11.

England were held to a 2-2 draw by Australia on home turf in the most recent series in 2023, while their last three trips Down Under have ended in 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 thrashings.

But despite their struggles in Australia, Root is convinced Ben Stokes’ side are set to shine against their arch-rivals.

“It does feel like a long time and it’d be nice to put that right and bring the urn home. I just see it as a great opportunity for the group,” Root said.

“There’s no other way to look at it, really. It’s a beautiful country, it’s a great place to go and play cricket.

“Just soak it all in and expect a little bit of ‘abuse’ or ‘banter’. It could be six weeks that live long in the memory if we get it right.”

Root is yet to win a single match in Australia in 14 attempts and, despite boasting 39 career hundreds, is still waiting to notch his first in the country.

Australian pundits have highlighted Root’s shortcomings in the Ashes, setting the stage for more sledging from fans when the series starts in Perth on Nov 21.

“At the end of the day this tour is not about me,” Root said. “They [fans] are going to say what they want to say anyway, so why bother worrying about it?

“When we look back in five years’ time no-one is going to remember what Matthew Hayden said to me, or Greg Blewett, or Mark Waugh, whoever it is.

“If I am scoring runs and scoring heavily it gives us a great opportunity to win a series out in Australia and that is the main focus.”

The fitness of the rival captains has been a major talking point.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is reportedly set to miss the first Test and potentially the whole series with a back injury that has kept him sidelined since July.

Stokes was back to his best against India in the drawn Test series this summer until a shoulder injury ruled him out of the last match at The Oval.

The all-rounder’s status as a bowler in the Ashes remains up in the air, but Root said: “He’ll be ready. I’ve never seen him making so sure he’s done absolutely everything he can to be as fit as he can possibly be, as mentally ready, as hungry as he is.

“He spent six months getting himself back and doing absolutely everything to be in peak condition this summer.

“He threw everything into it, physically and emotionally, and he’ll make sure he does exactly the same for this winter. That is for sure.”

