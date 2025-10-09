Ban on wheat transportation criticised

PESHAWAR: The provincial chapter of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have strongly condemned the ban imposed by Punjab government on transportation of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it unconstitutional and detrimental to inter-provincial trade.

During a meeting held at SCCI House here on Wednesday, PFMA provincial hairman Naeem Butt, along with a delegation of flour millers, apprised SCCI president Junaid Altaf of the worsening situation caused by ban on transportation of wheat.

They said that if the restrictions were not lifted immediately, the association would be compelled to take ‘any possible course of action’ to safeguard the interests of flour millers and people of the province.

According to a statement the owners of flour mills criticised both federal and provincial governments for their inaction over decision of Punjab government, describing it a violation of Article 151 of the Constitution, which guaranteed free trade and commerce across provincial boundaries.

They said that the restriction was already causing an artificial shortage and price hike of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, putting additional burden on consumers.

