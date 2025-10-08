E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Madagascar protesters scorn move to name general as PM

AFP Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am
PROTESTERS hurl stones at security personnel during a youth-led demonstration in Antananarivo over frequent power outages and water shortages.—Reuters
PROTESTERS hurl stones at security personnel during a youth-led demonstration in Antananarivo over frequent power outages and water shortages.—Reuters

ANTANANARIVO: President Andry Rajoelina’s appointment of an army general as new prime minister was met with little enthusiasm in Madagascar on Tuesday and dismissed by the youth-led movement behind two weeks of protests as a diversion.

Rajoelina named Major General Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo as head of government on Monday in a bid to quell anti-government unrest that has claimed 22 lives, according to a toll from the United Nations that is disputed by local authorities.

The day after the announcement, around 200 people gathered for a fresh demonstration in the capital, some telling they did not see the change as a sign that Rajoelina was genuinely ready to tackle their demands.

“The president wants to convey that this is military power and civilians must stay in line,” said Princia Rakotontraibe, a medical intern, who joined the demonstration to protest the firing by police of tear gas near a maternity ward on Saturday.

The protests were ignited on Sept 25 by anger over persistent power and water shortages and grew into a broader anti-government movement that at one point demanded Rajoelina’s resignation. In response, he sacked his entire government last week.

The Gen Z Mada group leading the movement of about 20 groups issued Rajoelina with a written list of demands at the weekend that included a public apology for the violence against protesters but didn’t mention previous calls for him to step down.

It gave the government until Wednesday night to act, threatening to otherwise call a national general strike. Rajoelina has called a public meeting at the presidential palace the same afternoon.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...