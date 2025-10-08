Madagascar protesters scorn move to name general as PM

ANTANANARIVO: President Andry Rajoelina’s appointment of an army general as new prime minister was met with little enthusiasm in Madagascar on Tuesday and dismissed by the youth-led movement behind two weeks of protests as a diversion.

Rajoelina named Major General Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo as head of government on Monday in a bid to quell anti-government unrest that has claimed 22 lives, according to a toll from the United Nations that is disputed by local authorities.

The day after the announcement, around 200 people gathered for a fresh demonstration in the capital, some telling they did not see the change as a sign that Rajoelina was genuinely ready to tackle their demands.

“The president wants to convey that this is military power and civilians must stay in line,” said Princia Rakotontraibe, a medical intern, who joined the demonstration to protest the firing by police of tear gas near a maternity ward on Saturday.

The protests were ignited on Sept 25 by anger over persistent power and water shortages and grew into a broader anti-government movement that at one point demanded Rajoelina’s resignation. In response, he sacked his entire government last week.

The Gen Z Mada group leading the movement of about 20 groups issued Rajoelina with a written list of demands at the weekend that included a public apology for the violence against protesters but didn’t mention previous calls for him to step down.

It gave the government until Wednesday night to act, threatening to otherwise call a national general strike. Rajoelina has called a public meeting at the presidential palace the same afternoon.

