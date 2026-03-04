E-Paper | March 04, 2026

AI disinformation turns Nepal elections into ‘digital battleground’

AFP Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:17am
SOLDIERS patrol a street in Kathmandu ahead of Nepal’s general election.—AFP
KATHMANDU: Slick AI-generated disinformation has flooded election campaigns in Nepal, which votes on Thursday in the first polls since deadly protests triggered by a brief ban on social media overthrew the government.

The September 2025 protests were driven by tech-savvy youth angry at job shortages and flagrant corruption by an ageing political elite. Now parties across the political divide are tapping social media to push their agendas and woo voters, especially the young, including a surge of people registering to cast their ballot for the first time.

But some of the content is manipulated or outright fake, experts and fact-checkers say. “In a country where digital literacy is low, people believe what they see,” said Deepak Adhikari, editor of the independent NepalCheck team.

Kathmandu-based technology policy researcher Samik Kharel described a “digital battleground” in the run-up to the landmark vote, warning that Nepal lacked the expertise to monitor the onslaught of machine-generated content.

“It is even hard for experts to figure out what is real and fake,” Kharel said. Around 80 per cent of all of Nepal’s internet traffic is thr­o­ugh social media platforms, he said.

Internet analytics site DataReportal estimates more than 56pc of Nepal’s 30 million people are online, including 14.8 million Facebook users and around 4.3 million on Instagram. About 2.2 million are on TikTok, according to the Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal.

“Disinformation remains a top concern that could undermine the integrity of the election process,” said Ammaarah Nilafdeen of the US-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate.

“Nepal… is grappling with the scale of the threat that disinformation poses to society and democracy at large.”

Threat to democracy

The protests last year began after the government moved to reg­ulate social media, briefly banning at least 26 platforms, including Fac­­ebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

At least 77 people were killed in two days of unrest, parliament was set on fire, and the government of four-time prime minister KP Sharma Oli collapsed. Activists used the group-chat app Discord to put forward their suggestion of interim leader — and days later their choice, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki, was appointed to lead the country to elections. Social media is playing a key role again.

Loyalists of the ousted premier’s Marxist party have shared AI-generated images purporting to be drone photographs of a massive gathering — which were then repo­s­­t­ed by top leaders, boasting a sea of more than 500,000 supporters.

Analysis by Nepali online fact-check experts TechPana found the images had been created using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, while police said less than 5,000 people were at the real event.

Another AI-generated video that circulated on TikTok purported to show Gagan Thapa, leader of the Nepali Congress party, urging voters to back a rival party. The platform has removed the video. In neighbouring India, posts calling to restore Nepal’s deposed Hindu monarchy have made the rounds on social media, said researcher Nilafdeen.

Published in Dawn, March 4, 2026

