NPC submits charter of demands to interior ministry over police storming of press club

The National Press Club on Tuesday submitted its charter of demands to the interior ministry following the recent police operation in which uniformed personnel forcibly entered the club premises.

The incident occurred during a protest by journalists and demonstrators from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, some of whom were reportedly fleeing from police action when officers stormed into the club. A joint action committee (JAC) was subsequently formed with all key media associations and various factions of the NPC.

A press release issued today from the NPC said the JAC held a meeting a day earlier in which the charter was finalised and the same was submitted today in a meeting with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudry, who was also briefed on the demands.

“Strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for the attack on the NPC and they should be punished accordingly. A high-level inquiry committee should be immediately established to determine those responsible for the attack, consisting of journalists nominated by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Information and the NPC.

“The inquiry committee should determine the losses of reporters, video journalists and photographers who were victims of the violence by Islamabad police personnel and ensure redress. After receiving the Charter of Demand from the NPC JAC, the Ministry of Interior should issue a notification of the inquiry committee within 24 hours and submit a report within four days,” the press release said.

It added that press clubs and journalistic organisations were the main centres of freedom of expression and it had become imperative to ensure their security and sanctity after last week’s incident.

The NPC said it was necessary to establish a committee under the interior minister’s chairmanship, comprising the information ministers and secretaries of all four provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, the presidents of the press clubs of the federal capital and provincial capitals, to address such incidents.

It added that the interior ministry should issue a formal notification for the above committee to ensure the safety, sanctity and security of press clubs, relevant unions and their members instead of verbal assurances.

The JAC also pointed out that the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act included several provisions for the safety and security of those in the industry, but a commission for the said purpose could still not be established after four years, because of which no journalist or media worker could secure any relief.

It called for the act to be reactivated, for the commission to be completed within two weeks and for the protection of all press clubs to be ensured as per the act’s terms of reference.

“Due to which no journalist or media worker has been able to get relief yet, therefore, the said Act should be activated within 2 weeks by taking a positive action. The TORs of this act should also ensure the protection of all press clubs.”

The press release said Chaudhry assured the JAC of securing approval for the demands after contacting the Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, the federal interior and information ministers and the provincial home and information ministers.

It added that Chaudhry said the security of press clubs across the country would be ensured in light of the charter.

The state minister further stated that the prime minister and interior and information ministers also expressed serious concern over the incident, ordered a full investigation and issued instructions that immediate steps should be taken to avoid any such condemnable incident in the future.

Chaudhry said that steps would be taken so that the police would seek formal permission from the administration before entering any press club.