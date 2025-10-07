E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Sugar bids received

Reuters Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 08:00am

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the international tender from Pakistan to buy 100,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Monday was believed to be $533 a tonne cost and freight included (c&f), European traders said in initial assessments.

Offers in the tender from the state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said. The TCP can negotiate for several days in tenders before deciding whether to purchase.

The tender seeks small/fine or medium grade sugar and is the latest in a series aimed at increasing supplies to cool local prices, seeking arrival of all the sugar in Pakistan by Nov 15.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house ED&F Man for 29,500 tonnes of small grade sugar. ED&F Man also offered $549 a tonne c&f for another 25,000 tonnes of small grade. Two other trading houses also participated in the tender.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...