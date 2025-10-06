READ: FO says evacuation of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan hoped for in ‘next couple of days’

The Foreign Office said on Monday it was making efforts for the safe evacuation of former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Muhstaq Ahmad Khan, who was detained by Israel last week after it intercepted a flotilla of boats carrying aid for Gaza, and hoped that the process could be “successfully concluded within the next couple of days”.

Mushtaq led the Pakistani delegation on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF). The 45-vessel flotilla, with activists and politicians including Greta Thunberg on board, left Spain last month to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine.

Mushtaq was arrested by Israel after Israeli forces intercepted and boarded the vessel last week, detaining the activists.

Read more here.