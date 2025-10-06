E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Test flight of ‘flying car’ unveiled to public in Japan

The Japan News | ANN Published October 6, 2025
A test flight of a so-called flying car is shown to the public at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.—Courtesy The Japan News
OSAKA: The public can now view test flights of a so-called flying car at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka City.

The technology is expected to be the next generation of transportation.

The first public flight took place on Wednesday and was conducted by ANA Holdings Inc. and the US-based company Joby Aviation Inc.

The flying car, a Joby, is a five-seater S4 aircraft and is considered the frontrunner for practical flying cars.

ANA plans to launch the aircraft as an “air taxi” service from fiscal 2027 or later.

Developed in the United States, the S4 has a top speed of 320 kph, a range of 160 kilometres and has accumulated 64,000 kilometres of flight experience.

It is characterised by its quiet ride, as its noise level during flight is said to be about 45 decibels, which is a level similar to that of museums and libraries.

The aircraft flew for about four minutes on the day, flying over the ocean to the west of the Expo venue. Although the second planned flight was canceled due to ground communication equipment checks, the aircraft itself reportedly had no issues.

The public can see the aircraft until the last day of the Expo on Oct 13. Test flights will continue till Oct 8.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

