First supermoon of 2025 to light up skies on October 7

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has announced that on October 7, the night sky will showcase the first of the three supermoons of 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Suparco said a supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, causing it to appear unusually large and bright, up to 14pc larger and nearly 30pc brighter than a typical full moon. The supermoon will occur at 8:47pm on October 7.

It will rise in the east just after sunset and set in the west just before dawn.

This year, the October 7 supermoon will be at a distance of 224,599 miles from Earth, making it 6.6pc larger and 13pc brighter than an average full moon.

The brightest supermoon of the year is expected in November, when the moon will be 221,817 miles away.

The phenomenon will be visible not only in Pakistan but across the globe.

Following this, two more supermoons will appear on November 5 and December 5.

The October 2025 Supermoon will also appear close to the planet Saturn, which can be seen west (left) of the moon on the evenings of October 6 and 7.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025