Criminal killed during ‘shoot-out’ with police

TAXILA: An alleged criminal wanted by the police in over 50 robbery, dacoity and snatching activities was killed in a “shoot-out” with the police in Hassanabdal on Sunday.

A police spokesperson claimed that the suspect was killed by his accomplices during an exchange of fire.

He said Hassanabdal Police received a call on Helpline 15 reporting that armed suspects had snatched a motorcycle in New City Phase-II.

A police team led by subdivisional police officer Yasir Matloob Kiyani reached the spot, cordoned off the area and launched an operation. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire on the police. During the exchange of fire, one suspect, identified as Ghaniur Rehman, a native of Rawalpindi, was killed, allegedly by bullets fired by his own accomplices.

Police said the deceased had a criminal record in over 50 robbery cases across different areas of Rawalpindi and was also wanted in multiple robbery incidents near the motorway in Hassanabdal, while two of his alleged accomplices had earlier been killed in separate police encounters.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026