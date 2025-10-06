Govt plans new Convention Centre in Islamabad ahead of SCO summit 2027

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to construct another Convention Centre in the capital for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2027.

“In line with the prime minister’s directions, consultations were held regarding the construction of a new Convention Centre before the SCO Summit in 2027. An in-principle decision was made to construct another convention hall adjacent to Jinnah Convention Centre,” read a press release issued by the interior ministry.

It said the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to the press release, the interior minister said the new centre would comprise a spacious convention hall along with several large conference and meeting rooms.

He emphasised that the new convention hall must be built according to international standards and modern requirements.

The minister stated that the completion of this project will facilitate the hosting of major international conferences in Pakistan. He directed that the services of the best international and local architects be engaged for the project’s design.

It is relevant to note here that few years ago, the federal government decided to privatise Jinnah Convention Centre, which is spread over 7.59 acres, including built-up structure of 4.13 acres of land, and it was part of the privatisation commission’s plan. However, later on, it was realised that the existing one is even inadequate to host international events, and there is a need for another one.

According to a press release, the minister chaired a three-hour-long meeting at CDA Headquarters. The Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Mohammad Khurram Agha and officials of the district administration and CDA attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the progress on the construction of new police stations in Islamabad were also reviewed. The interior minister assigned a 45-day deadline for the completion of construction work on six police stations.

The minister also sought a comprehensive plan for the commercialisation of Islamabad Expressway.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa gave a detailed briefing to the interior minister, informing that tenders for the construction of 10 additional police stations have been issued. He further briefed that the construction of the new block of Parliament Lodges will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that all piles of the T-Chowk Flyover Project have been completed, while the foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk will soon be laid.

Moreover, the restoration of the Pak Secretariat’s R-Block building is in its final stages of completion.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025