Pakistan to host next SCO summit: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, stating that authorities need to start preparing.

This development comes less than a fortnight after the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, where Pakistan raised the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty and a joint declaration was issued condemning the attacks on the Jaffar Express, Khuzdar and Pahalgam.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the PM made the announcement and stated that authorities had to start preparing for the incoming dignitaries.

He did not give a date for the summit.

“We have to start preparing now,” the PM said.“ We need to build accommodation and beautify Islamabad. Tajikistan gave us saplings as a gift. Chairman CDA and his team are working day and night [to plant them].“

Pakistan last hosted the SCO in 2024 for the Council of Heads of Government Summit, where PM Shehbaz called for investing in the region’s collective capacity for connectivity.

A three-day holiday was declared for the summit, which was held amid tight security. Many businesses and routes in the federal capital and its twin city, Rawalpindi were closed due to safety concerns.

Foundation stone for T-Chowk flyover laid

The PM addressed the ceremony, which marked the laying of the foundation stone of the T-Chowk flyover, which aims to provide relief to the citizens of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the surrounding area.

“We have laid the foundation stone of this project, which will be a milestone for traffic,” the PM said. “This one-kilometre flyover will give the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi relief.”

Lauding the efforts of the interior minister and Capital Development Authority (CDA), who conceived the project, the PM congratulated them on the occasion.

“This will serve the public interest greatly,” he said. “We need to set new benchmarks for work, quality and adherence to timelines. There must be no compromise on quality.”

PM Shehbaz added that the railways and interior ministries are working on a rail project which will connect Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“I was informed by Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that there will be another form of transport to serve the public interest in the form of a rail car which connects Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” he stated.

“We already have the metro, and we started a bus service. The CDA introduced EVs,” the PM added. “Once we get the railcar going and set up a track, this project can greatly benefit the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as commuters from surrounding areas.”

The prime minister urged the relevant authorities to start work on the rail project as soon as possible and said that he would sit down and discuss the project with them.

“Whatever you need from the federal government, will will try to accommodate you.”