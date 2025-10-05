Hamas is the true representative of Palestinians, JI chief says at Karachi rally

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Naeemur Rehman has said that Hamas are the true representatives of the Palestinian people and that public opinion on Gaza is shifting amid the ongoing genocide.

“The resistance of Gaza’s people has shifted global public opinion. Masses worldwide are rising against US and Israel-aligned rulers,” he wrote in a post on his X account.

In his speech, he added that a Hamas office should be opened in Pakistan and that they had taken up arms according to the UN Charter.

“The ruling class is afraid of every movement that has the power of the people,” Rehman said. “The Palestinian people are making sacrifices, but the Muslim rulers are enslaved by America.”