Islamabad residents urge authorities to intensify action against surge in stray dog population

Residents of various sectors of Islamabad have demanded that authorities intensify efforts to tackle the rising number of stray dogs in the city.

Pakistan faces a worsening stray dog crisis marked by rising dog bites and rabies cases. The problem stems from unchecked breeding, poor waste management, and inadequate vaccination or sterilisation efforts. Authorities’ reliance on culling has drawn criticism from animal rights groups, which call for humane, coordinated strategies focused on vaccination, sterilisation, and awareness.

According to a report by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), citizens have reported that several areas — including sectors G-6, G-10, I-8, F-11, and surrounding localities — have been witnessing increased activity of stray dogs, often moving in aggressive packs.

It added that multiple dog bite cases have been reported, with children and elderly residents being the most vulnerable.

“This is not just a matter of nuisance — it’s a public safety emergency. Authorities must act swiftly to implement humane and effective population control measures, ensure vaccination of stray animals, and protect residents from further harm,” said Dr Riaz Naru, a resident of G-6/4, who was bitten by a stray dog near Qutub Shaheed Masjid on Street 55.

Residents have urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), and district health authorities to take immediate and coordinated action.

They emphasised that mass sterilisation, vaccination drives, and the creation of designated shelters were essential to address the issue in line with public health priorities and animal welfare standards.

Meanwhile, a CDA official said that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA had “intensified efforts” to address and prevent the rising number of complaints regarding stray dogs in the federal capital.

Last week, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi had directed the MCI and CDA to take urgent remedial measures amid a growing number of complaints from citizens.

Joint teams from CDA and MCI sprang into action, actively conducting operations, and the registration and resolution process for public complaints has been expedited. Per the report, citizens can register complaints through the 24/7 operational helpline 1334, which caters to both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

Improved arrangements have also been made at the Stray Dog Centre located in Tarmri, where the trap, neuter, vaccinate, and release (TNVR) method is being implemented. Under this method, stray dogs are captured, neutered, vaccinated, and relocated to safe areas.

According to CDA records, between July and September 2025, action was taken on hundreds of reported cases from various markets, residential sectors, and rural localities. Areas covered include sectors G-14, D-12, F-6, F-7, I-9, I-10, G-10, F-11, and neighbourhoods such as Saidpur, Margalla Town, Bhara Kahu, and the Red Zone.

During this period, over 550 stray dogs were relocated to the Stray Dog Centre.

The MCI administration stated that all complaints are being addressed promptly and that the Stray Dog Centre is fully operational.

Citizens can lodge complaints through the 1334 helpline or the DC Office Portal for immediate action regarding stray dogs, the report added.