Rabies claims 1,000 lives in Pakistan, says report

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: Wile Rabies remains one of the deadliest yet most preventable diseases in the world, claiming nearly 59,000 lives annually, mostly in Asia and Africa.

In Pakistan alone, an estimated 1,000 people, mostly children, die every year from rabies, despite the availability of life-saving treatment.

World Rabies Day is being observed today (Sept 28), and this year’s theme, “Act Now: You, Me, Community,” underscores the urgent need for awareness and action.

“Rabies does not have to claim lives, it is 100pc preventable if the right steps are taken immediately,” said Dr. Mohammad Irfan Habib, Medical Director, ChildLife Foundation.

“The tragedy is particularly acute in Pakistan’s rural and low-income communities, where children are frequently bitten by stray dogs while playing or walking to school. Delayed or inaccessible post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) often leads to preventable deaths,” he said.

According to a statement, ChildLife Foundation is leading the fight against rabies through its network of 14 emergency rooms and 300 telemedicine satellite centers across Pakistan under public-private partnership with the government, ensuring 24/7 access to rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin. In 2025 alone, it treated over 11,000 children suffering from dog-bite injuries.

“Every parent and caregiver must know the lifesaving steps: wash dog-bite wounds with soap and water for at least 15 minutes, seek emergency care without delay, and complete the vaccination schedule,” added Dr. Habib.

Globally, countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Philippines have drastically reduced rabies deaths through coordinated community and healthcare action. Foundation believes Pakistan can do the same if families, communities, and institutions act together.

It has urged the public to support its Rabies Prevention Drive so that no child in Pakistan dies from a preventable disease.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

