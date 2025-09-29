Crackdown begins against stray dogs following ombudsman’s notice

ISLAMABAD: City managers have intensified their stray dog-catching campaign, capturing and relocating 275 dogs to the Stray Dogs Population Control Centre in Tarmri over the past three days.

The crackdown follows notice taken by the federal ombudsman, prompting both the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to respond swiftly.

“On the first day of the campaign on Friday, we caught 85 stray dogs followed by 120 on Saturday and remaining caught on Sunday. In three day campaign, we caught over 275 dogs,” said an official.

He said that dogs were caught from various areas including Bari Imam, F-6, F-7, Saidpur village, Bhara Kahu, Tarmri Chowk, G-13, G-10, G-11 and I-11 areas.

“CDA and MCI have accelerated measures to address and prevent the increasing number of complaints regarding stray dogs. Joint teams from CDA and MCI are actively participating in these operations,” says a press release issued by CDA.

It said the process of registering and resolving public complaints had been expedited. “Helpline number 1334 is fully operational for citizens to register their complaints and requests. The MCI administration has stated that this helpline is fully functioning 24/7 to address and resolve stray dog complaints from both urban and rural areas of Islamabad. Improved arrangements have been made for stray dogs through the Stray Dog Centre located in Tarmri.”

It said that Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release (TNVR) method is being used to capture stray dogs, neuter, administer protective vaccinations and relocate them to safe areas. A total of over 550 stray dogs have been relocated to the Stray Dog Centre between July and September.

“The Stray Dog Centre is not only fully operational, but complaints are also being resolved regularly. In this regard, citizens can use the 1334 helpline or the DC office portal for immediate action related to stray dogs,” the press release said.

It is relevant to note that the growing population of stray dogs in the city has been causing problems for citizens as dog-bite cases were increasing. This failure had attracted the attention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi recently who directed MCI and CDA to take urgent remedial measures.

On the direction of Islamabad High Court and the ombudsman, the civic agency in 2022 had set up Stray Dogs Population Control Centre to control the population of stray dogs through the TNVR method. Initially, the centre performed well for some months, as surgeries were conducted followed by the release of the dogs. Sources said that when the contract ended last year, the performance of the centre faced a decline, as process of TNVR was almost stopped; therefore, population of stray dogs started increasing again.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025