E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Israel denies Thunberg mistreated after flotilla participants say activist ‘dragged on ground’

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 06:00pm

In a post on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote that activist Greta Thunberg was not mistreated in Israeli custody, saying she “did not complain to the Israeli authorities”, Al Jazeera reports.

The post comes after Israel’s navy raided the flotilla in international waters and abducted hundreds of activists on board several vessels.

Ersin Celik, a Turkish journalist on one of the vessels, told local media he saw soldiers “torture Greta Thunberg”, saying she was “dragged on the ground” and “forced to kiss the Israeli flag”.

