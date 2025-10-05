Ban on use of wheat in feed mills extended

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended a ban on the use of wheat in feed manufacturing by the feed millers across the province in the larger public interest for further 30 days, unless withdrawn.

The Punjab home department had imposed Section 144 banning the use of wheat in feed manufacturing by the feed millers on Sept 4.

On a note by the price control and commodities management department secretary that the grounds for imposition of ban were continuing to exist, the home secretary extended the validity of Sept 4 Section 144 for another 30 days.

Meanwhile, the price control department dismissed two food grain inspectors from service under the Peeda Act after allegations of incompetence, corruption, and facilitation of the mafia were proved.

Action was taken against inspectors Faisal Rehman and Mehran Shaukat from Rahim Yar Khan.

The price control department secretary says those causing losses to the public treasury do not deserve any leniency. Punjab DG Food Amjad Hafeez has been directed to register cases against the black sheep within the department.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025