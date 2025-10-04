E-Paper | October 04, 2025

How to read smarter, not harder

This is regarding the cover article “How to read smarter, not harder” by Muslim Raza Surahio (YW, August 9, 2025). We have read about different ways of reading in various articles; however, this one offered a unique and practical approach.

It explained methods such as skimming, scanning, using the blurb, contents and index, as well as exploring summaries and critical analyses.

It allows one to read a book properly without wasting time. All the tips and guidance were very helpful in deciding which book to buy and how to read it effectively.

Musab Ali,
Karachi

From stress to self-care

This is regarding the story “From stress to self-care” by Eshal Khurshid (YW, August 2, 2025). The story carried valuable lessons, such as not getting upset when we make mistakes or score fewer marks in exams, because mistakes are part of learning.

It also reminded us of the importance of taking care of our mental health.

No matter how busy life gets, we should give ourselves at least half an hour to relax.

This not only makes us feel better, but also helps us make the right decisions and maintain a balance between studies and self-care.

Lastly, it taught us that whenever we make a mistake or hurt someone, we should apologise and make amends.

Laleha Fatemah Kharal,
Lahore

II

Eshal Khurshid in her story “From stress to self-care” has reflected the behaviour of society, where people often pass comments without a second thought.

We must pay attention to others’ situations and avoid passing quick judgements. Instead, we should try to understand, motivate those who are upset and help them overcome anxiety and depression, if they are going through it.

Saim Aizaz,
Multan

Finding her voice

This is with reference to the story “Finding her voice” by Aliza Hameed (YW, August 9, 2025). It was not just the story of one girl; in fact, it reflected the struggles of many children around us who lack confidence.

To build confidence, we must give ourselves a chance and always believe in ourselves, because confidence is something we strengthen through our own effort. Others can only encourage us, but it is our own effort that really helps.

Abdul Ali Laghari,
Sanghar

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025

