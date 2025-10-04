E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Rs323m approved for Sumari Payan dam

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has approved Rs323.440 million for the Sumari Payan small dam at the natural local stream in the most drought-hit and potable water starved area.

MPA Daud Afridi advocate at a briefing by the irrigation department was told that it would irrigate 500 acres of land with a storage capacity of 15,000 acre feet of water. It would rid the residents from fetching water from the dirty rain-fed pond, sharing it with the animals for decades.

He said it would also raise underground water level in Sumari and adjoining areas, adding that approximately 23 acres of land would be submerged.

Similarly, the work on the Zameer Gul Dam in the most backward area of Sheikh Allah Dad union council was in final stages after the release of required funds, which were pending for eight years.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for law and parliamentary affairs, Aftab Alam, said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved funds for the under construction dam.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...