ECP announces schedule for by-polls on three Punjab Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a schedule for by-polls on three Punjab Assembly and one Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The by-polls on the three provincial assembly seats — two from Fai­salabad and one from Muzaffargarh — will be held on Oct 23, while election on Senate seat from KP that fell vacant after disqualification of opposition leader in the upper house, Shibli Faraz, will be held on Oct 30.

The ECP had issued a notification for disqualification of Shibli Faraz on Aug 5, following his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in relation to his alleged role in May 9 incidents. The Peshawar High Court had given interim relief, which was vacated on Oct 1.

“Pursuant to the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz, Senator, in terms of Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution vide ECP’s Notification ….and Consequent upon vacation of interim relief by the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, ….. the Election Commission, in exercise of power conferred upon it under Article 224(5) read with Article 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Sections 107 and 127 of the Elections Act, 2017, hereby calls upon the Members of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to elect a Member for the Senate from that Province against the category of General Seat, which has fallen vacant, due to disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz…,” said a notification issued on Thursday.

The returning officer will issue a public notice for filing of nomination papers on Oct 7 and nominations will be filed on Oct 8-9, whereas the names of nominated candidates will be published on Oct 10.

The ECP has fixed Oct 13 as the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers while the last date for filing of appeals for and against acceptance of nominations is Oct 15.

The last date for disposal of appeals by the tribunal is Oct 17 and on the next day, a revised list of candidates will be published. The candidates will have the option of withdrawing their nominations on Oct 20.

The polling will be held at the KP Assembly building from 9am to 4pm on Oct 30. Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gull has been notified as the returning officer.

The ECP also issued the schedule for elections on PP-115, and PP-116 (Faisalabad) and PP-269 (Muzaffargarh).

The nominations will be filed on Oct 13-15 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is Oct 20.

A revised list of candidates will be published on Nov 1, whereas the candidates will be issued election symbol on Nov 4 and polling will be held on Nov 23.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025